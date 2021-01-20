Get Stemtastic

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Local
Pennsylvania
US/World
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Politics
This Week in Pennsylvania
Opioid Crisis
Show Me the Money
Consumer
Investigators
Top Stories
Watch live: abc27 News at Noon digital special
Top Stories
On Biden’s day, capital swiftly pivots to post-Trump life
Lil Wayne, Kodak Black get clemency; Joe Exotic does not
Kamala Harris escorted by hero Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman, who diverted mob
Biden inauguration: Trump arrives home in Florida, presidency ends
Live
Health
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Portugal sets records in one of world’s worst virus surges
Top Stories
New CDC director takes over beleaguered agency amid crisis
Top Stories
Dutch propose curfew to rein in virus; will ban more flights
Belgium religious faiths want more worshippers at services
The Latest: Portugal leads in average virus cases per capita
Smokers and pregnant women moved to Phase 1A of Pa. vaccination plan
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Local Radar
Traffic
River Levels
Digital Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Sports
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Nittany Nation
Black & Gold Today
Philadelphia Eagles
Baltimore Ravens
The Big Game
NFL
National Sports
Japan 2020
Esports
Venn
Watch Live
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Only on abc27.com
Community
Black History Month
Finding Hope Together
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Community Calendar
Something Good
You Can Do It
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Gas Prices
Lottery
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
abc27 Mobile Apps
Contact Us
abc27 University
Contests
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at ABC27
Search
Search
Search
Get Stemtastic
Reach Cyber Charter encourages to join Winter STEM Challenge
Video
Reach Cyber Charter creates winter stem challenge
Video
Reach Cyber Charter offers online STEM education
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps