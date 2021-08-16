Studio Session : Gillian Smith

Good Day PA
Cumberland Valley graduate and country artist, Gillian Smith is here to perform her latest single “Guess You Couldn’t”.

Gillian Smith is a local musician with big things a head. From her start in talent shows and school musicals Gillian found her voice in country music by performing a Carrie Underwood song. Now she is releasing her own music and opening for Carrie in an upcoming concert. Amada spoke with Gillian about getting her start in music and what’s in store for her future.

Gillian Smith is back with an encore performance. Here she is with her song “Southern Girl in a Northern Town.

