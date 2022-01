Drawing inspiration from some of the greats like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Segar, and Chris Stapleton, country singer Jake Mach starting writing music as a child but really found his voice after his time in the Navy. The Glenn Rock native joins us for a Studio Session, his album “Indigo” is releasing next month.

We learned more about Jake including his musical inspirations, experience in the navy, and where you can purchase his next album “Indigo” which will be released next month.