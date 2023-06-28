Jeff Stike of Delta PA is passionate about military history and country music, well he combined those passions in his album “Gettysburg”. Today on the anniversary of the burning of the Wrightsville Bridge he pays tribute to that historic day by playing his song “The Fight for the Wrightsville Bridge.”

We chat with Jeff Stike about his album “Gettysburg” and the song he just performed “The Fight for the Wrightsville Bridge.”

Jeff Stike plays an encore song for us. Here’s “Hold this Ground” a tune about the first day of the Battle of Gettysburg.