by: Sarah Scholl
Posted: Oct 16, 2023 / 11:21 AM EDT
Updated: Oct 16, 2023 / 11:21 AM EDT
Justin Gambino, a rising Christian music singer & songwriter plays his song “Mercy” for us in a Studio Session.
We learn more about Justin’s life and career and where we can hear his music.
