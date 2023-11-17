ABC27
by: Sarah Scholl
Posted: Nov 17, 2023 / 12:15 PM EST
Updated: Nov 17, 2023 / 12:15 PM EST
Family band, Kopper and Kash join us for a Studio Session to perform their song “Joy Ride.”
We learn more about how Kopper and Kash got their start, the inspiration behind the song “Joy Ride” and where to listen to their music.
