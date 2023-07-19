ABC27
by: Sarah Scholl
Posted: Jul 19, 2023 / 11:27 AM EDT
Updated: Jul 19, 2023 / 11:27 AM EDT
Classical guitarist Michael Curry shares his talents with us in a live Studio Session. Here he is performing the piece “Lagrima.”
We catch up with Michael Curry to learn more about how he got into classical music, and where you can find his work.
