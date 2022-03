over the years that today’s musical guest has joined us on the show she has quickly become one of our favorites! She’s the rootsey rocker with country flare from Palmyra who’s going to be performing this weekend at the Englewood! Olivia Farabaugh joins us for a studio session to perform her song “First”.

Olivia and her husband Caden join us to discuss her fundraising initiative for Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, their recent move to Nashville and building their tiny house.