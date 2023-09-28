ABC27
by: Sarah Scholl
Posted: Sep 28, 2023 / 12:14 PM EDT
Updated: Sep 28, 2023 / 12:14 PM EDT
Oversoon is back with new music! They play their song “Honestly” for us in a Studio Session.
Oversoon talks to us about their sound, their new song “Honestly”, filming the music video for the song, and where we can listen to their music.
