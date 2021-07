It's been two months since the 2021 edition of the World of Outlaws vs. the PA Posse kicked off back in May. Continuing on their 2020 dominance, which included a complete sweep of the Posse on their own porch, the Outlaws did it again by shutting out the Central PA stars in their first bout this year.

The more impressive part of the Outlaws' May sweep of the Posse was the fact that it came from three different drivers all winning their first Series race at their respective tracks. Brad Sweet conquered Lincoln Speedway for the first time, then Carson Macedo and Aaron Reutzel split Williams Grove wins.