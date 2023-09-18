Shawan Rice and Dani Fiore have been making music together for almost a decade! Their latest project is an album titled “Fever Dreams” they joined us in studio today to play the title song off that new album.

Shawan and Dani are taking their love of music and sharing it in a new initiative. Empowered Music is an educational program that mentors students who are interested in the music industry. They share more about that program and the details of an upcoming open house where students and parents can learn more.