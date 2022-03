Influenced by harmony-driven bands like the Eagles and the Beach Boys comes a folk/rock group from the Midstate! one half of the band, The Gregorys join us for a Studio Session! You can listen to their music on all music platforms, but here they are now with, “Miles!”

Find out more about the band The Gregorys, how the lifelong friends got started in music and what led to them starting a band. Plus where you can hear their music and follow their career.