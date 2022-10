Good Day PA favorite, Olivia Farabaugh is back with us with new music! Her single “Righteous Dollar Bill” is available on all music streaming platforms today but she stopped by the studio to play it live this morning.

Olivia Farabaugh is in town to play a show for a cause that is near and dear to her. You can catch her live this weekend at the CIRS Fest, a rare condition that Olivia was recently diagnosed with. Learn more about the event and how you can keep up with Olivia’s music.