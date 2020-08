Author Amy Impellizzeri of Reading shared her second round of summer reading picks with Good Day PA.

They are:

The First to Lie, by Hank Phillippi Ryan

Other People’s Pets, by R.L. Maizes

Saving Ruby King, by Catherine Adel West

Stranger in the Lake, by Kimberly Belle

The Last Flight, by Julie Clark

Once Upon a Sunset, by Tif Marcelo

Until August 31, you may visit Amy’s website to enter to win a copy of each of these books. Find her at: AmyPellizzeri.com