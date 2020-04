In an effort to help promote Give Local York’s big day of giving, ABC 27 asked its viewers to vote for their favorite PSAs from local non-profits in needs.

The votes were tallied and the fan favorite was none other than the Community Progress Council!

On Thursday’s Good Day PA, we spoke with the group’s president and CEO Robin Rohrbaugh to learn more about the organization’s mission and how you can support it and other nonprofits this Friday during Give Local York 2020.