Come out to the Susquehanna Folk Festival for a weekend of concerts, dancing, workshops, storytelling, and craft demos! The musically diverse event is a great way to hear new music and enjoy a weekend of community. Learn more about the event, plus how you can volunteer and get a discount on tickets for the weekend.

Get a sample of some of the music you can enjoy during the Susquehanna Folk Festival. Cas Ceol joins us to perform “Waltzing Down the Aisle”.