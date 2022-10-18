The Fulton Theatre has been gathering the community for 170 years. In August of 2021, the new lobby space you’ve been seeing today provided an expanded area for the community. We’re talking with Executive Artistic Producer Marc Robin and Director of Communications and Advancement, Nicole Hackmann about what this new space can do for their work and the community.

As the Fulton Theatre celebrates 170 years of providing top notch entertainment to the Midstate they are continuing to do that with a new lineup of shows. Marc Robin shares what’s in store for their season.