The Jazz Walk in Midtown Harrisburg

Dauphin County Parks and Recreation is joining forces with the Central Pennsylvania Friends of Jazz to host The Jazz Walk! A one night exploration of Midtown Harrisburg and the amazing jazz talent our area has to offer. Mosey through Midtown and stop at participating venues to enjoy jazz music throughout the evening. To learn more visit HBGJazzWalk.com.

The Kirk Reese Trio joins us live in studio to give us a taste of the music you’ll hear during the Jazz Walk through Midtown Harrisburg. Enjoy their rendition of a tune they call “The Jazz Walk.”