The many health benefits of mind-body exercise

Physical activity has many health benefits for both the mind and body but you don’t have to work up a sweat to feel better. In fact, slowing down may decrease anxiety and increase your overall well-being.

Mind-body exercise refers to the combination of body movement, mental focus, and controlled breathing to improve strength, balance, flexibility, and overall health.

This combination can be found in Yoga and Tai Chi classes for example.

Research shows mind-body exercise can help decrease anxiety and pain, enhance sleep, and empower participants, increasing their well-being.

The musicality of classes and the focus on breathing calms and relaxes participants. Many see a decreased heart rate within minutes of guided breathing.

There are a few local gyms and studios offering free mind-body exercise classes.

H2L Studio, LLC., Momentum Female Health and Fitness, and Om My Yoga have videos available on Facebook.

There are also free, guided meditation and breathing apps available.

In the Apple Store, Headspace: Meditation and Sleep and Insight Timer – Meditation are the top-ranking free apps. Both have 4.9-star reviews and hundreds of thousands of ratings.