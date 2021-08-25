Enjoy a day with knights in shinning armor, court jesters, artisans, and of course the Queen herself at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire! Open now through October 31st the faire offers fun, food, and entertainment for everyone who visits! The sprawling 35-acher property has so much to offer. We learned more from Jonathan Handley, an actor and performer at the Renaissance Faire.

There is so much to see and do at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire! Each year new experiences and performances are added making the faire even bigger and better than the year before. This year they’ll have a dragon, rat catcher, and band of pirates added to the mix. Step back in time with this immersive event that will thrill visitors with each trip!