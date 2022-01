HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Pennsylvania nurses gathered in Harrisburg to demand action on the 'Patient Safety Act'. Throughout the pandemic, nurses have been urging lawmakers to pass the legislation.

The 'Patient Safety Act' is designed to set staffing standards for nurses by limiting the number of patients a nurse can be assigned, depending on the level of care required. Supporters say nurses are facing a staffing crisis and delaying the passage of the Patient Safety Act will only drive more nurses away.