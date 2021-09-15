Themed Weekends at The Pennsylvania Renaissance Fair

Enjoy a weekend of fun, food, an fantasy at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire! The 35-acer village is the perfect place to spend an afternoon in audience with the Queen. Their season is wrapping up, but there is still time to visit and enjoy the wonders of the Ren Faire. Today we learned about the themed weekends coming up and how you can get in on the fun!

Between battles with knights, and juggling with a court jester be sure to swing into the royal kitchen to dig into what they are cooking up. With new treats to enjoy and several themed weekends ending out their season, now is the perfect time to visit the Faire.