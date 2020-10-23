This Saturday is Drug Take-Back Day

Safely dispose of unused or expired medications at Penn State Health’s annual drive-thru prescription drug take-back day happening Saturday, October 24.
On today’s Good Day PA, we got all the details on tomorrow’s event that’s taking place in three local locations.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can drop off unused or expired medications, as well as needles and syringes at the following places:
- The Academic Support Building, at 90 Hope Drive on the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center campus
- Penn State Health Medical Group – Nyes Road, at 121 N. Nyes Road, Harrisburg
- Penn State Health Medical Group – Palmyra, at 941 Park Drive in Palmyra