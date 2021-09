YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- Governor Tom Wolf is set to announce COVID-19 vaccine clinics at five state parks across the Commonwealth in order to create additional opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccine and help slow the spread of the virus.

Wolf's announcement comes one day after President Joe Biden revealed new national efforts to curb the surging delta variant of the coronavirus. Biden announced on Thursday, Sept. 10, that all employees with 100+ employees must either mandate vaccines or test weekly, according to NewsNation Now. This is just one piece of Biden's six-pronged plan.