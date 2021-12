EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) -- Ephrata, Lancaster County, resident Mark Ivie Jr. has been sentenced to 24-50 years in prison after a shooting last July that stemmed from an argument on Snapchat, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office reports.

Ivie shot at a group of men during a fight near his home in the early morning hours of July 5, 2020. He fired 14 rounds at a group of men, four of whom were hit. Two bullets also hit nearby homes.