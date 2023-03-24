Trout season is just around the corner! The waterways are stocked and the fish are ready to bite! Mark Sweppenhiser with the PA Fish and Boat Commission joins us to share more about the start of trout season, and youth mentor day where young anglers can cast their lines under the supervision of a mentor.

Mark Sweppehiser with the PA Fish and Boat Commission is back to share more about the best bait, lures, and rods. Get his expert opinion on what the best tools and accessories to take with you on our angling adventures.