EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday they're actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township.

The office says the United States Marshalls' Eastern District Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force was serving warrants for a man wanted for charges of burglary, resisting arrest, stalking, simple assault, criminal trespass, intimidation of victim/witness and terroristic threats.