(The Hill) -- Seven historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) reported bomb threats on Tuesday night just hours apart from each other, with schools responding to the threats by entering lockdown, ordering evacuations, and having law enforcement sweep their campuses until there was an all-clear.

Bomb threats were reported at Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Norfolk State University in Virginia; the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluffs (UAPB); Florida Memorial University; North Carolina Central University (NCCU); Xavier University in Louisiana, and Prairie View A&M University in Texas.