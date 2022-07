You make dinner, you enjoy it, but where do you put the leftovers? Tupperware is the answer! Chef Dave joins us in the kitchen to discuss what’s new with the classic brand and how you can bake a delicious red velvet cake in one of their glass dishes.

It’s a party! A Tupperware party! We’re back in the kitchen with Chef Dave and he’s sharing what you need to know to host a party, job opportunities and where you can see Tupperware on TV or in film.