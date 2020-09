Has the pandemic left you looking for a new job? If so, UNFI Central PA is hiring!

On Friday’s Good Day PA, we welcomed Joelene Dolan to the show to share details on a job fair happening this Saturday in Carlisle, Harrisburg and York from 9am to 1pm.

Job Fair Locations



3900 Industrial Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110

192 Kost Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015

225 Cross Farm Ln, York, PA 17406

For more information, visit unfi.com/careers-home.