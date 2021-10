(WHTM) -- Governor Tom Wolf joined other state governors on Thursday, Oct. 7, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to share crime gun data. According to the press release, the signed memorandum is one step in "an effort to prevent gun violence and enhance public safety."

"We know that sharing information works. Two years after we launched Track + Trace, police are able to identify a record number of crime guns, allowing investigators to go after the source and help prevent shootings," Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro, said.