Early detection is so important when it comes to a cancer diagnosis. A Cumberland County man was well aware of that. Richard Hartung has a family history of cancer and knowing that history saved his life. Here’s Richard’s story.

Dr. Raj, of Hematology Oncology at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center joins us to discuss the center, hematology and oncology, types of cancer and treatments.

Dr. Joshua Kesterson, Medical Director of the Gynecologic Oncology program at UPMC in Central PA answers viewer questions.

Prostate cancer will be diagnosed in one of eight men during their lifetime. A Dauphin County man was in good health and never suspected anything was wrong. One trip to the emergency room changed Robert Seip’s way of thinking. Robert shares his journey.

Dr. Nathan Brooks, Director of Urologic Oncology at UPMC in Central PA shares more about his work, the types of cancer he treats, treatments, and hormone therapy.

Dr. Joshua Kesterson, Medical Director of the Gynecologic Oncology program at UPMC in Central PA is back to answer more viewer questions including prevention, and screenings.

Nicole Rode, Oncology Nurse Navigator at UPMC joins us to share more about her role in a patient’s cancer journey.