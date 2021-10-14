After making frequent trips to the restroom, avid traveler and family man Charlie Rhoads made an appointment with his doctor. Tests showed the issue to be bladder cancer which started Charlie on his journey to recovery. With help from his family and the team at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center he happy and healthy.

Doctor David Weksburg, physician and radiation oncologist at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center discusses his work, the side effects of radiation oncology, and advances in cancer treatment technology.

Dr. Raj a medical oncologist at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center answers viewer questions on when to schedule their mammogram and the difference between chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Mother of two and elementary school teacher Laura Blanchfield thought the pain in her breast was caused by an infection, after consulting with her doctor it turned out to be much worse. Laura was determined to not let her breast cancer diagnosis hold her back, she enrolled in an clinical study to help heal herself and future generations

Physician and medical oncologist with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Dr. Raj joins us to discuss clinical trials. The importance of these studies, what types of cancers are being studied under clinical trials and how patience can enroll.

Dr. David Weksburg with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center answers viewer questions on cancer. Including how it starts and when to get a second opinion.

Dr. Sudhamshi Toom, physician and medical oncologist at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center joins us to discuss what a medical oncologist does, the benefits of receiving treatment at the Hillman Cancer Center, the benefits of clinical trials, and more.