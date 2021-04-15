UPMC : Organ Transplants

Last year Kim Kerbacher needed a liver transplant, after several family members stepped forward only one met the qualifications to donate. This is their story.

Dr. Ganesh, Medical Director for the UPMC Living Donor Program explains the process of a living donor transplant, who qualifies, and the benefits of receiving an organ from a living donor.

Nearly 19 years ago, a friend and member of their church community gave Linda Pearson the gift of life by being a living kidney donor. Here is their incredible story.

Director of Transplant services at UPMC, Dr. Harold Yang explains the causes and treatments of kidney disease and the benefits of living donation.

Kathy Monteverde, UPMC’s Living Donor Ambassador shares her story and how she helps others donors and recipients through the process.

Becca Brown, Unit Director of Transplant Services at UMPC talks about deceased donors, how to find a donor, costs of the transplant and more.