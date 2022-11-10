Orthopaedic injuries can happen so easily and that was the case for a Dauphin County man. When an injury left Jim Boris unable to enjoy is favorite pastime, fishing, he knew it was time to go to the professionals.

Dr. Nathan Wool, Orthopaedic Surgeon at UPMC joins us to answer some viewer questions including when a referral is needed, and how to make an appointment at UPMC.

When Chelsea Hanna was experiencing unexplained pain in her hip, she knew it was time to seek help. After meeting with the doctors at UPMC her pain was reduced and her life changed.

Dr. Lauren Zeitlinger Orthopaedic Oncologist with UPMC joins us to share information about her role, types of cancer that can affect the bones, and resources for those diagnosed with cancer.

Dr. Nathan Wool answers some more viewer questions like the type of patients he sees, common sports injuries and they types of treatments for those injuries.

Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon with UPMC, Dr. Melissa Meyers joins us to share more about her work, some of the common reasons a child would need to visit her office and where you can find her clinic and make an appointment.