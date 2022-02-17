UPMC Takeover: Heart Health

It’s easy to dismiss a health issue and chalk it up to factors like the cold weather, the pandemic or age. But a dauphin county man had a sense that something else was wrong. Lou Christino knew that his symptoms were adding up to trouble, so he reached out to the UPMC heart and vascular institute for help.

Gail Gustafson, a certified registered nurse practitioner specializing in cardiothoracic surgery at UPMC. She joins us now to discuss robotic heart surgery, who makes a good candidate, and what the recovery process is like.

There are signs and symptoms of heart disease, but you have to pay attention to your body in order to notice them, and a Franklin County man did. For 68-year old Steve Hawbaker, shortness of breath was a signal that something was wrong. He turned to the UPMC heart and vascular institute for help.

Joining us is doctor Adam Seitz, pediatric cardiologist at UPMC. He discusses his work, cardiac testing for children, and signs of heart issues that parents should be aware of.

Santina Sperling, certified registered nurse practioner specializing in cardiology at UPMC answers view questions on gestational diabetes, heart disease in women and signs of a heart attack.

Joining us is doctor Thomas Morris, non-invasive cardiologist and co-medical director of sports and exercise cardiology at UPMC heart and vascular institute. He’ll discuss routine screening for heart disease, the challenges of the pandemic, and vascular screening.