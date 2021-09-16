UPMC Takeover : Pediatric Services

In a special Good Day PA UPMC joins us to discuss their children services they provide to families across Central PA. Amy spoke with Dr. Chris Mmuo, Medical Director of Pediatric Services for the Central PA Inpatient Unit at UMPC Harrisburg about the treatment options available at their location. Dr. Natalie Swartzentruber answers viewer questions about express and emergency care.

After receiving the unexpected news she was pregnant, Sheila of Dauphin County was excited to bring her daughter into the world. After the birth, her daughter Alana experienced unexpected complications and the team at UPMC was there to help.

Dr. Amr Morsi a pediatric endocrinologist with UPMC joins us to discuss his work. Including the type of patients he sees, services available, and when inpatient procedures are needed.

Dr. Chris Mmuo answers viewer questions and UMPC’s Children’s Hospital, after hours care, and how their locations in Central PA and Pittsburgh work together to provide the best care possible.

Dr. Natalie Swartzentruber from UMPC Express Care joins us to discuss about the Express Care Center, the services they provide, conditions they treat, and more.