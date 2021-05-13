UPMC Women’s Health Special

At 28 weeks pregnant Nicole Kunkle received life changing news about the health status of her unborn child, Sadie. At 6 months old Sadie received open heart surgery. The team at UPMC Maternal Fetal Medicine provided them the care they needed. Here’s their story.

Dr. Cynthia Anderson, a maternal fetal medicine specialists with UPMC answers questions about women’s health services, high risk pregnancies, diagnostic testing and more.

While battling endometrial cancer, Johanne Slattery received a diagnosis that changed her and her families life. Here’s her story.

Dr. Gerald Harkins explains minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, the benefit of the less invasive procedures, and questions about endometriosis.

Dr. Gerald Harkins, minimally invasive gynecologic surgeon with UPMC answers viewer questions about endometriosis, and minimally invasive surgery.

Dr. Dina Schweitzer a gynecologist with UPMC Women’s Center for Bladder and Pelvic Health talks about pelvic floor issues, incontinence, and painful bladder syndrome.

Dr. Dina Schweitzer answers a viewer question about urgency incontinence.