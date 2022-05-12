Many couple have trouble conceiving and a Harrisburg family was no different. Kristin Varner wanted to grow her family and went to UPMC Divine Mercy Women’s Health for help.

65-year old Pam Harvey of Shiremanstown had thyroid problems as a young woman. She never thought those problems would return years later. With help from UPMC she as able to get her thyroid issues under control.

Dr. Joshua Kesterson, Medical Director of the Gynecologic Oncology program at UPMC in Central PA joins us to share more about his work, cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Kesterson answers your questions including maintaining general health, work life balance, and how to support a significant other battling cancer.

Dr. Melissa Brown, Clinical Psychologist at Pinnacle Health Psychology Associates joins us to discuss women’s mental health, factors that impact mental health, and how physical and mental health impact each other.