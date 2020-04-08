1  of  3
Using objects around your house to strength train

There’s a common misconception about strength training.

Many believe it is only for the young and fit but that’s not the case. Research shows strength training benefits know no age.

Lifting weights is shown to improve your overall health and decrease the risk of developing a chronic disease.

While strengthening your muscles and bones, weight training can also improve your posture.

It boosts the production of hormones related to muscle growth and repair while also boosting hormones related to your mood, helping you sleep and feel better.

Many gyms are currently closed because of the coronavirus outbreak but that doesn’t mean your strength training needs to take a break.

If you’re looking to lift at home, Amanda Peterson has some ideas for household objects to be used as weights.

