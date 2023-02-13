Pink and red dyed treats are everywhere this time of year! Julie Stefanski shares a muffin recipe that will add a pop of color to your Valentine’s Day breakfast using a unique ingredient, beets!

1 cup canned beets (drained)

About 3/4th cup red fruits (Such as 2 large strawberries, 1/4 cup frozen raspberries, 4 large frozen cherries, or even dragonfruit!)

1 ripe banana

1/2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 tbsp olive oil

1 egg

1/3 cup sugar

1 1/2 cup oat flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

1/4 cup white chocolate chips

Use a food processor to blend the beets and fruits until smooth. Add in the yogurt, vanilla, olive oil, and egg and process until mixed.

Mix together the dry ingredients. Add the wet fruit puree to the dry and mix together.

Pour batter into muffin tin to make 16 muffins. Avoid overfilling the muffin tins.

Bake for 16 to 20 minutes at 350 degrees or until toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Keep in the refrigerator up to 1 week.