Putting the Sleeping Problem to Sleep by Developing a Comfortable and Low-Cost Pillow: Krish Lochan, Grade 5 - 8

Which Method of Hand Drying Produces the Least Amount of Bacteria?: Xavier Gassis, Grade 5 - 8

The Effect Of Different Fertilizers on Algal Growth: Sage Gary, Grade 9 - 12

ABC 27, the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, and PA Cyber Charter School have teamed up to present the first annual Virtual Science Fair.

Over the past few weeks, students submitted videos of their projects to be evaluated by a panel of judges. On Monday’s Good Day PA, we featured Joshua James Stanford, our first Blue Ribbon in the grades 1 to 4 category.