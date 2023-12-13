ABC27
Please enter a search term.
by: Sarah Scholl
Posted: Dec 13, 2023 / 12:05 PM EST
Updated: Dec 13, 2023 / 12:05 PM EST
This March you can take a trip to the beautiful state of Hawaii with our very own Amy Kehm. Hear what’s in store for the fabulous getaway hosted by Holiday Vacations.
During the holiday season, you can explore Santa’s home on Zillow by viewing the photos and floor plan.
Consider one of these ugly and hilarious sweaters for your ugly Christmas party this year.
The BestReviews Testing Lab ran both mics through a series of tests, comparing them to each other and to other competitors on the market.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now