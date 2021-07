HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Harrisburg Police are investigating a reported shooting in the area of the 1st block of North 20th Street. The shooting took place on Sunday, July 11 at 2:15 p.m.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound(s). He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover from his non-life-threatening injuries.