Wear red, help raise support, awareness for women’s heart health

February is American Heart Month. Today is National Wear Red Day.

The “Go Red for Women” movement aims to raise awareness among women that heart disease is their biggest health threat. We welcomed Larissa Bedrick and Nikki Maurer from the American Heart Association to help us spread that awareness.

Later in the kitchen, we stepped into the kitchen with Andrea Murray from Better Together Lebanon. The American Heart Association has teamed up with the group in their effort eat-smarter and mobile kitchen initiative.