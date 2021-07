YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- The York County Reptile Show is back! The reptile show is the best place to purchase a pet reptile, and breeders will be available to help assist you in caretaking for your new pet.

The show will be held at the Wyndham Garden Hotel (2000 Loucks Road, York, PA 17408) on Sunday, July 11, and will feature all of your favorite reptilian species. The show runs from 10 AM to 3 PM.