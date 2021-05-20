Wellspan Health : Heart and Vascular Center

Doctor James Harvey, Interventional Cardiologist with Wellspan Health discusses aortic stenosis or aortic heart valve disease. He’ll also cover TAVR procedure, best practices, and after care.

Doctor Jefferson Lee, cardiologist with Wellspan Health joins us to discuss atrial fibrillation including the symptoms, treatment, and recovery.

Doctor Christopher Wenger, cardiologist with Wellspan Health discusses the preventative cardiology program, what it offers patience. He’ll also cover the signs of heart disease and if lifestyle changes can help prevent or reverse the condition.

Doctor Stewart Benton, interventional cardiologist with Wellspan Health joins us to discuss CTO, the symptoms and treatment. We’ll also cover how to you know if an artery is blocked and how lifestyle changes can improve heart conditions.