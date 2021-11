HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Plans to rehabilitate the Route 3012 Market Street Bridge are in the works and PennDOT invites the public to view an online plan display and upcoming open house for the project.

The bridge spans the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County, and Front Street in Wormleysburg in Cumberland County. A project overview, project display, and ways to provide comments are now available on the project's website.