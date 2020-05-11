Whipped coffee: COVID-19’s second-most viral food trend

Good Day PA
Posted: / Updated:

Right after banana bread, whipped coffee has taken over the internet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many who are used to having a caffeinated treat daily from a coffee shop are now at home, looking to make their own.

Whipped coffee or dalgona coffee, is a simple recipe made of instant coffee, hot water, and sugar. It can be hand-mixed with a whisk, with an electronic hand-mixer, or a stand mixer.

The recipe our Amanda Peterson tried can be found here, she combined two tablespoons hot water with two tablespoons of instant coffee and two tablespoons of sugar. Using a hand-mixer, she mixed them together for about six minutes and then topped 3/4 cup vanilla oat milk with the whipped coffee.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCIAL

Good Day PA! Videos

Whipped coffee recipe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Whipped coffee recipe"

Penn State Health: NICU Expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Penn State Health: NICU Expansion"

Penn State Health: A Blessing Times 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Penn State Health: A Blessing Times 2"

Penn State Health Perinatal Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Penn State Health Perinatal Program"

Penn State Health: Children's Hospital Expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Penn State Health: Children's Hospital Expansion"

Dauphin County Parks: Garden Faire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dauphin County Parks: Garden Faire"
More Good Day PA

Don't Miss