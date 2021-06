"Resolved: that the flag of the United States be made of thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new Constellation." Resolution of Continental Congress, June 14, 1777

June 14th is Flag Day, celebrating the day in 1777 when the Continental Congress passed a resolution setting out the basic design of the American Flag. And someone, somewhere, had to make the very first flag, but who?